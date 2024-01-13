Australia Open: Coco Gauff eyes “double-digits” Grand Slam goal

MELBOURNE: At just 19, the American phenom Coco Gauff, already a Grand Slam champion, spoke with unyielding determination about her aspirations to clinch "double digits" of Grand Slam titles, setting an ambitious goal that fueled her relentless pursuit of excellence.

Gauff, whose journey into the Grand Slam scene began at the tender age of 15, expressed her desire to achieve multiple Grand Slam victories, highlighting the dynamic nature of her goals. After securing her maiden Grand Slam triumph at the US Open in the previous year, defeating Aryna Sabalenka in a memorable final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, Gauff's hunger for success showed no signs of abating.

In a pre-tournament press conference, Gauff shared her mindset, stating, "I would say double digits would be pretty awesome. I don't know if it will happen, but I think that's a high goal." The young tennis prodigy emphasized that setting lofty goals served as a powerful motivator, propelling her beyond perceived limits and pushing her to continually elevate her game.

“I think setting my goals high pushes me beyond what I think I can do.”

While some players might find themselves at a crossroads after achieving a Grand Slam victory, Gauff's vision extended far beyond a singular triumph. "Some players’ goal is to win a Grand Slam. Once they reach that, it's kind of, ‘What's next?’ For me, I always knew I wanted to win multiple,” she affirmed, articulating a hunger for sustained success that underscored her commitment to the sport.

In an earlier reflection on her aspirations, Gauff had expressed the audacious goal of becoming the "greatest of all time," a pursuit that required resilience and a forward-looking mindset. Despite the challenges and pressure that come with such lofty ambitions, Gauff revealed her ability to focus on the future, using past achievements as stepping stones rather than dwelling on them.

“It was kind of easy to forget about it. Not ‘forget’. I think that's the wrong word. Maybe just put it in the past and look forward to the future instead of dwelling on the past,” Gauff added.

The young champion's confidence received a significant boost with her recent triumph at the ASB Classic in Auckland, where she overcame Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in a thrilling final. Gauff's path to the final included notable performances in the semis of the China Open and the WTA Finals, where she faced formidable opponents in Iga Swiatek and Jessica Pegula, respectively.

As the Australian Open beckoned, Gauff stood at the crossroads of potential glory, facing Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in the first round.