Australia ODIs in sight, Rohit starts training with former India assistant coach Nayar

MUMBAI: India ODI captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday started training at a suburban Mumbai facility with former national assistant coach Abhishek Nayar amid clamour for a “youth only” policy in the 50-over format following the success of the inexperienced Test squad in England.

Rohit had taken a break from the game for a couple of months post the IPL as Indian men’s team embarked on a difficult tour of England. He also announced his retirement from Test cricket ahead of the five Test series in England and is now a one format player.

He was on a family holiday in England and came back last week.

Rohit posted an Instagram story from a gymnasium with his close friend Nayar, who also at times doubles up as his personal coach.

Nayar, who has also worked the likes of Dinesh Karthik, KL Rahul, Rinku Singh and young KKR batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi, was India’s assistant coach batting till Champions Trophy, following which he was sacked.

However, all those who have personally worked with Nayar have spoken about the changes he has brought in their games, including Rahul, who worked with him prior to the start of the England Test series where he scored 532 runs.

The picture is an indication that Rohit is not in a mood to throw in the towel yet and would like to still believe that he would be good enough to play in the 50 over World Cup in 2027, still 26 months from now.

The current national selection committee would want to ensure that a stable core is created for the 50 over set-up and with players who are available for the next two years.

A school of thought in the Indian team management is that Rohit should be offered a farewell series and that should be Australia with Shubman Gill being announced as the new 50-over skipper.

But how the selection committee and more so BCCI’s influential office-bearers look at events is equally important.

Rohit is an ODI legend with 32 hundreds, third highest in the all time list after Virat Kohli (51) and Sachin Tendulkar (49).

For the record, Rohit was the ‘Player of The Match’ against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final.