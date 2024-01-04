Australia needs to get Green into the team: Watson backs change of Test opener

NEW DELHI: Shane Watson, a former all-rounder, thinks Cameron Green has the necessary skills to thrive as a Test opener as Australia's selectors are exploring options to select Usman Khawaja’s opening partner for the upcoming West Indies series in mid-January following David Warner's retirement.



Shane Watson asserts that Green’s previous experience at the top of the order isn't required but Australia needs to take care of his bowling as he might take a game or two to figure out his game plan.

"There's no question in my mind he can (open). Australia needs to get Cameron Green into the team and the opportunity that you've got right now is for him to open. They'll just have to manage his bowling, for sure, like with my bowling when I was opening the batting," Watson told ESPNCricinfo.

"But he has got the skill, the run-scoring ability and the understanding to be able to make the most of being an opening batter for sure. It might take him a game or two just to be able to work out exactly what his game plan is. But he's definitely got the game and the mentality to make the most of it," he added.

Along with Green, Cameron Bancroft and Marcus Harris are also considered potential replacements for Warner at the top.

Even coach Andrew McDonald recently hinted Green is the man to replace Warner at the top. "All options will be considered. And I said we're not going to make the decision until the deadline which will be the West Indies game. But yeah, Cameron Green, as a discussion around who are the best six batters, has definitely been in the conversation," McDonald had said.

Since his debut in December 2020, Green has played 24 Tests, scoring 1075 runs at an average of 33.59 with one century and five half-centuries. He has also taken 30 wickets, including a five-wicket haul against South Africa at the MCG.