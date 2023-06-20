Australia needs 281 to win Ashes opener

BIRMINGHAM: The first Ashes Test was tantalisingly poised as England was all out for 273 in its second innings just before tea on Day Four at Edgbaston here on Monday, leaving Australia needing 281 to triumph in an enthralling series opener.

England reached 155 for five at lunch for a lead of 162 but Australia wrestled control when Jonny Bairstow (20), Ben Stokes (43 off 66 balls, 5 fours) and Moeen Ali (19) fell in the afternoon session. Earlier, Joe Root (46 off 55 balls, 5 fours, 1 six) and Harry Brook (46 off 52 balls, 5 fours) had both fallen four runs short of their half-centuries as England, which resumed at a precarious 28 for two, was reeled back after starting in free-scoring fashion.

Ollie Robinson’s gutsy 27 (44 balls, 2 fours) helped the host push the lead beyond 250 runs before he became off-spinner Nathan Lyon’s (4/80) fourth victim of the innings. With the England fans in full voice, James Anderson (12) and Stuart Broad (10 not out) further frustrated the Australia bowlers to eke out more valuable runs. But skipper and pacer Pat Cummins (4/63) had Anderson caught behind for his fourth wicket of the innings.

The match, which has ebbed to-and-fro with England skipper Stokes adopting some radical tactics, has shades of the 2005 second Test classic when Australia required 282 for victory but was bundled out for 279 in a thrilling finale.

At the end of 20 overs in the fourth and final innings, Australia was 72 for one, with Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne unbeaten on 25 and eight respectively. David Warner (36) was the only batter to fall at that stage.

BRIEF SCORES: England 393/8 decl. & 273 in 66.2 overs (H Brook 46, J Root 46, B Stokes 43, P Cummins 4/63, N Lyon 4/80) vs Australia 386