Australia makes good start in pursuit of 384 in 5th Ashes Test

LONDON: Play has been abandoned at the Oval on Sunday with Australia needing 249 more runs with all wickets intact to beat England in the fifth Ashes Test, setting up a potentially thrilling finish to a classic series.

Rain had already frustrated both teams on the fourth day with Australia going to an early tea — which turned into stumps — on 135-0 in its second innings after 38 overs, chasing a target of 384 after quickly dismissing England for 395 in the morning. There was still time for a swashbuckling six from Stuart Broad, who announced Saturday night he is retiring from cricket after this match.

David Warner (58 not out) and Usman Khawaja (69 not out) are at the crease. England pacer Mark Wood was finally introduced after lunch for the 33rd over of the innings and Australia brought up two milestones. A Warner single saw the hundred partnership for the first wicket reached and Khawaja edged the next ball for four to go to a third half-century of the series.

Warner followed his opening partner to fifty, reaching the milestone off 90 balls in his final innings in England, having signalled his intention to retire in January.

In the next over, Khawaja cut away for four to move on to 60, which took his total of runs for the series to 483, moving him top of the run-scoring charts for this Ashes ahead of Zak Crawley’s 480-run effort.

Play was suspended at 2:41 p.m. when rain arrived and an early tea was called. Broad’s surprise announcement on Saturday night that he would retire after this series ensured all eyes were on him as England resumed on 389-9.

Broad, who was given a guard of honor by the touring side when he came out to bat, pulled the last delivery of Mitchell Starc’s opening over into the stands and it proved to be his final flay of the bat.

