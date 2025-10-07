Australia favourites against struggling Pakistan in Women's World Cup match

Australia's near-flawless start to the campaign will make them firm favourites against a Pakistan side still searching for a settled look when the two mismatched teams face off in an ICC Women's World Cup match here on Wednesday.

Australia's sublime form has stood in contrast to the performances of other teams in the global showpiece event with the Alyssa Healy-led side being the only one so far to score a 300-plus total.

Another big score could be in the offing against a weak Pakistan side that has looked clueless against Bangladesh and India in the two previous matches.

Australia's massive 89-run win over Trans-Tasmanian rivals New Zealand after setting a 300-plus total showed how motivated the Southern Stars are as defending champions who are eyeing a record-extending eighth World Cup title.

Even though the likes of opener Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney and Annabel Sutherland have faltered, Ashleigh Gardner came up with a match-winning century against New Zealand in Indore to make it a one-sided contest in the end.

Backed by the pace of Annabel Sutherland and spin of Sophie Molineux, who has shaped up well for the slow sub-continent wickets, Australia will take the match against Pakistan to further streamline their strategy before taking on tougher teams like England, India and South Africa in the competition.

Their three-match ODI series against India has prepared them well for the grind on subcontinental wickets and it's unlikely that Pakistan, who have lost to Bangladesh and India and are currently placed last in the eight-team tournament, will trouble them here.

Australia's abandoned match against Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium here on Saturday though would have come as a dampener given that it robbed them of the opportunity to earn two points and go top of the charts.

However, rested and refreshed, Australia would look to double down on Fatima Sana's Pakistan, who have lacked cohesion and been found wanting in all departments of the game in the matches against Bangladesh (lost by 7 wickets) and India (lost by 88 runs).

The lack of depth in batting, and absence of quality middle-order batters, has seen Pakistan manage two 100-plus scores so far in the tournament with stalwarts like Sidra Amin, Fatima Sana and Muneeba Ali struggling.

Their bowling, led by skipper Sana and Diana Baig, too struggled for line and length against Bangladesh, giving away 18 runs in extras, though they gave an improved performance against arch-foes India with Baig taking a four-for.

The batters, though, again produced a below-par show to lose their second successive game despite Sidra Amin's half century.

It's unlikely that Pakistan's familiarity with the conditions -- they have played both their World Cup matches at the Premadasa Stadium -- is going to matter a lot given Australia's balance and experience.

Teams (from):

==========

Australia: Alyssa Healy (C), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.

Pakistan: Fatima Sana (C), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah.