Athiyaman stars in Village Star CC’s win

CHENNAI: K Athiyaman’s unbeaten 141 helped Village Star CC beat New Yg. Indian CC by 75 runs in the third division of TNCA-Villupuram DCA League.

Batting first, Village Star scored 227 for three. In reply, New Yg. Indian CC was restricted to 152 for nine with E Rajadurai taking four for 21.

Brief scores: I Division: SK XI 106 in 27.2 overs (M Selvam 3/14, R Shanmugam 3/11, J Slimbarasan 4/3) lost to Vikravandi CC 107/1 in 20.4 overs (S Chandrakanth 56*)

II Division: Mundiyampakkam CC 187/6 in 25 overs (R Logesh 33) bt Power CC 143 in 23 overs (L Kathiravan 30, R Logesh 3/29); Dream Boys CC 149/8 in 25 overs (R Kalidoss 71, R Mohan Raj 31, I Karthick 4/12) lost to Sachin Brothers CC 150/4 in 23.1 overs (P Venkatesh 41, Arul Mozhidevan 32, M Pasupathi 39, S Sarukesh 3/35); Surya GOI 102 in 20.2 overs (A Dhanush 43, P Mathivanan 3/9) lost to Sakthi CC 103/2 in 16.2 overs (T Kalaiarsan 50, M Sudharsan 31); LM CC 168/8 in 25 overs (M Athiyaman 35, S Jayakupuraj 58, S Sethupathi 3/23) bt Sakthi CC 112 in 24.5 overs (M Murali 4/15); Surya GOI 157 in 25 overs (G Agilan 49) bt SG CC 22 in 10.4 overs (J Jagadeesh 5/9)

III Division: Siga HSS 103/6 in 25 overs (V Rajasekaran 37) lost to Master Blaster CC 104/6 in 14 overs (R Pratheeshwar 4/26); Village Star CC 227/3 in 25 overs (K Athiyaman 141*, S Sivaraj 31*) bt New Yg. Indian CC 152/9 in 25 overs (S Sathishkumar 38, E Rajadurai 4/21); Siga HSS 99/8 in 25 overs (R Santhosh Kumar 3/7) lost to Mahaveer CA 100/2 in 16.3 overs (R Santhosh Kumar 39*)