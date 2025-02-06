Begin typing your search...

    Athiyaman stars in Village Star CC’s win

    Batting first, Village Star scored 227 for three. In reply, New Yg. Indian CC was restricted to 152 for nine with E Rajadurai taking four for 21.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|6 Feb 2025 9:06 PM IST
    K Athiyaman

    CHENNAI: K Athiyaman’s unbeaten 141 helped Village Star CC beat New Yg. Indian CC by 75 runs in the third division of TNCA-Villupuram DCA League.

    Brief scores: I Division: SK XI 106 in 27.2 overs (M Selvam 3/14, R Shanmugam 3/11, J Slimbarasan 4/3) lost to Vikravandi CC 107/1 in 20.4 overs (S Chandrakanth 56*)

    II Division: Mundiyampakkam CC 187/6 in 25 overs (R Logesh 33) bt Power CC 143 in 23 overs (L Kathiravan 30, R Logesh 3/29); Dream Boys CC 149/8 in 25 overs (R Kalidoss 71, R Mohan Raj 31, I Karthick 4/12) lost to Sachin Brothers CC 150/4 in 23.1 overs (P Venkatesh 41, Arul Mozhidevan 32, M Pasupathi 39, S Sarukesh 3/35); Surya GOI 102 in 20.2 overs (A Dhanush 43, P Mathivanan 3/9) lost to Sakthi CC 103/2 in 16.2 overs (T Kalaiarsan 50, M Sudharsan 31); LM CC 168/8 in 25 overs (M Athiyaman 35, S Jayakupuraj 58, S Sethupathi 3/23) bt Sakthi CC 112 in 24.5 overs (M Murali 4/15); Surya GOI 157 in 25 overs (G Agilan 49) bt SG CC 22 in 10.4 overs (J Jagadeesh 5/9)

    III Division: Siga HSS 103/6 in 25 overs (V Rajasekaran 37) lost to Master Blaster CC 104/6 in 14 overs (R Pratheeshwar 4/26); Village Star CC 227/3 in 25 overs (K Athiyaman 141*, S Sivaraj 31*) bt New Yg. Indian CC 152/9 in 25 overs (S Sathishkumar 38, E Rajadurai 4/21); Siga HSS 99/8 in 25 overs (R Santhosh Kumar 3/7) lost to Mahaveer CA 100/2 in 16.3 overs (R Santhosh Kumar 39*)

    DTNEXT Bureau

