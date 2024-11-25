At 13 years, Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes IPL's youngest player

JEDDAH: Bihar's Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest-ever player to be signed by an IPL franchise at 13 years as Rajasthan Royals bought the prodigy for Rs 1.10 crore in the mega auction here on Monday.

His base price was Rs. 30 lakh and Delhi Capitals made the opening bid. RR entered the fray at Rs. 35 lakh and eventually got the better of DC to get the player on board.

Suryavanshi made headlines recently when he became the youngest batter to score an international century, achieving the feat in a Youth Test for India Under-19 against Australia U-19 in Chennai.

He made 104 off 62 balls in that match.

Suryavanshi, talked about as a prodigy, made his T20 debut for Bihar in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Rajasthan on Saturday and made a 6-ball 13 before falling to Deepak Chahar.

Though he has created ripples in junior circuit, Suryavanshi is yet to play a significant knock in first-class cricket, averaging only 10 after five matches with a best of 41.

Hailing from Samastipur, Suryavanshi made his debut at just 12 years and 284 days against Mumbai in the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy season, becoming the youngest player in the tournament's history.

He was only 12 years old when he played in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy for Bihar, aggregating nearly 400 runs in just five matches.

There has also been some controversy regarding his age, though.