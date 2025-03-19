Aswin bowls Commando CC to victory

CHENNAI: Off-spinner VS Aswin came up with a match-winning haul of five for 33 to bowl Commando CC to a 68-run win over Bharath CC in the first division of the TNCA-KKDCA League. Bharath CC’s medium pacer K Harish’s five for 41 went in vain as Commando CC scored 193. In reply, Bharath CC was bundled out for 125.

BRIEF SCORES:TNCA-KKDCA 1st Division: Packercolts CC 268 in 44.4 overs (SJ Simmar 105, PR Rayan Paul 3/60, S Immanuvel 4/32) bt Packer CC 112 in 24 overs (P Sunil Kumar 53, KJ Ajay 3/23); Commando CC 193 in 38.2 overs (E Sivananth 55, A Alwin 33, K Harish 5/41, R Babin Samuel 3/24) bt Bharath CC 125 in 24 overs (W Sherwin 35, VS Aswin 5/33); Bharath CC 128 in 28.5 overs (R Babin Samuel 31, C Sahaya Vinoth 37, MG Aadhith Retnesh 4/40, SN Rahul 3/45) lost to V-90 CC 107 in 19.2 overs (S Senthilnathan 48, W Sherwin 4/26)

2ND DIVISION: Vantage CC 213/5 in 30 overs (N Ananthasakthi 49, MI Selva Kumar 48, I Santhosh 54) bt Eagle CC 126 in 23.4 overs (CK Vinoth 5/14); Kumari CC 124 in 16.2 overs (Deepak 53, Sadiq Mohaideen 4/24, Azif Mohamed 3/10) lost to Eagle CC 125/4 in 15.2 overs (Thaqiullah 51); Kings CC 146 in 25.4 overs (A Chrispin 44, C Arun 33, P Nithiananth 4/28, A Manickaraja 4/39) lost to Vantage CC 148/5 in 18.4 overs (S Arul 47, N Ananthasakthi 32, I Santhosh 30); Sunshine CC 199/8 in 30 overs (R John Hyde 59, R Sahaya Benny 49, VJ Sanjay 33, B Manikandan 3/25) bt Sunnycolts CC 85 in 17.2 overs