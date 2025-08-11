Asian U-22 Boxing | Ritika bags heavyweight gold; India finishes fourth overall

BANGKOK: Ritika bagged gold in the women's 80+ kg category as India finished a creditable overall fourth in the Under-22 category of the Asian Boxing Championships here on Monday.

The Indian U-22 contingent concluded their campaign with a total of 13 medals, while the U19 group returned home with a total of 14 medals, including three gold, seven silver and four bronze.

The effort helped the U-19 side to end up at overall second in the tournament.

However, the day's sole gold came through Ritika in the women's 80+ kg final, where she kept her composure under pressure to beat Kazakhstan's Assel Toktassyn.

Facing a strong boxer, Ritika mixed caution with aggression to land some telling blows, bagging India's fourth gold in the event.

In the morning session, Yatri Patel settled for a silver after losing to Khumorabonu Mamajonova of Uzbekistan in women's 57 kg, while Priya's spirited fight against Yu Tian of China in the 60 kg final ended in a narrow 2:3 loss.

Later in the day, Neeraj went down against Shavkatjon Boltaev of Uzbekistan in the men's 75 kg final.

Later, Ishan Kataria lost to Khalimjon Mamasoliev of Uzbekistan in the 90+ kg gold medal clash, as both the Indian boxers secured silver.