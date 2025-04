Asian U-17 championships: Rudraksh leads the way as six Indians enter semis

AMMAN: Rudraksh Singh Khaidem (46kg) led a flawless outing for India on Day 4 of the Asian U-15 & U-17 Boxing Championships, clinching a clinical 3-0 win over Kyrgyzstan’s Aidar Musaev. All six Indian boxers in action advanced to the semi-final, continuing the team’s dominant run in Amman.

In the Men's U-15 category, Harsil (37kg) and Sanchit Jayani (49kg) secured commanding 5-0 victories, while Sanskar Vinod Atram (35kg) posted a solid 4-1 win. Prikshit Balahra (40kg) edged out a hard-fought 3-2 win over Mongolia’s Akhmyetkhan Nursalyem. In the Women's U-15 division, Milky Meinam (43kg) dominated Yeldana Abdigani of Kazakhstan with a clean 5-0 verdict.

Day 4 Results

Men’s U-15 – Quarter-finals

35 kg: Sanskar Vinod Atram (IND) def. Mahmoud Almatbouli (JOR) – WP 4:1

37 kg: Harsil (IND) def. Muhammetaly Serdarov (TKM) – WP 5:0

40 kg: Prikshit Balahra (IND) def. Akhmyetkhan Nursalyem (MGL) – WP 3:2

46 kg: Rudraksh Singh Khaidem (IND) def. Aidar Musaev (KGZ) – WP 3:0

49 kg: Sanchit Jayani (IND) def. Yu Chen-En (TPE) – WP 5:0

Women’s U-15 – Quarterfinals

43 kg: Milky Meinam (IND) def. Yeldana Abdigani (KAZ) – WP 5:0