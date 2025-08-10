Asian Surfing Championships: Ramesh surfs to historic bronze for India as Korea takes gold

CHENNAI: A 12-member Indian contingent began surfing the waves a week ago in Mahabalipuram at the Asian Surfing Championships with a single goal in mind — to secure a podium finish and win a medal. Although many came close, they fell just short. However, Goa-born surfer, raised along the coasts of Kerala, Ramesh Budihal held his line on the wave and secured a historic bronze in the men’s open category final on Sunday.

It was a hard-fought final, and after a gloomy Saturday, the Mahabalipuram waves showed up at their best, with the waters surging all the way to the shore. “These were some of the best waves, absolutely killing it,” said India Surfing Team coach Samai Reboul, who has been surfing in India for three decades.

It was a strong start from Ramesh, who opened with a powerful first blast and wrapped around the wave to earn 6.17 points. He was followed by silver medallist Pajar Ariyana of Indonesia, who began with a stylish backhand 360 to score 4.50. But the man to beat throughout the final was Korea’s Kanoa Heejae, also the gold medallist in the U-18 Boys’ category, who, despite not catching the best of waves, executed two sharp turns to open with 8.17. Another Indonesian finalist, Mega Artana, scored 5.17 on his first attempt.

“I don’t know, I don’t have much to say. It’s a proud moment for everyone to have one of us in the final, and the support from the beach definitely helps grow the sport in the country. The cheers from the shore were insane, and I was doing it for the team and the country,” said Ramesh, who finished with a total of 12.60 to claim third place.

Pajar attempted eight waves but could not capitalise in the latter stages, finishing second behind Kanoa with 14.57. The 2025 LQS 1000 Korea Open winner, Kanoa, attempted just three waves, with back-to-back big scores securing his victory with a total of 15.17.

Ramesh returned to the shore to loud cheers, smiling faces, and the tricolour flying. After enduring a difficult 2024 season and missing out on qualifying for the Asian Surfing Championships, this was a redemption story worth savouring.

It is a very proud moment: Coach Samai

As the Championships draw to a close, it is worth remembering the highs of the week delivered by some outstanding Indian surfers, who gave their all but fell just short. Kishore Kumar reached the semi-finals, Srikanth D made it to the quarter-finals, and in the women’s section, Kamali Moorthy, Shrishti Selvam, and others produced spirited performances.

“The fact that we had not just Ramesh in the final, but also others reaching the semi-final rounds, is huge and really good for the sport in India,” said coach Samai.

Having managed the Indian team for the past two years, Samai noted that they have been receiving a lot of praise wherever they compete. “Everyone is impressed, and the level is definitely coming up,” he added.