Asian Surfing Championships: Kovalam's Kishore Kumar stuns Japan's Ikko to enter semi-final

CHENNAI: Local favourite Kishore Kumar produced one of the biggest upsets of the ongoing Asian Surfing Championships on Saturday, knocking out Men’s Pro Junior gold medallist Ikko Watanabe of Japan in the quarter-final to book his place in the next round.

In a tense, see-saw contest, Philippines’ Eduardo Alciso set the early pace with 6.33 and went on to top the heat with a total of 12.03, while Kishore, who opened with 4.50, finished second. Watanabe, who attempted six waves, could not convert his opportunities, starting with 1.00 before following up with 3.70, 0.83 and 2.97 in his final three attempts to end with 9.43.

Kishore struck a decisive 6.00 in his second attempt and added 2.17 in his third to close on 10.50, edging out the Japanese surfer by a narrow margin.

The Kovalam-born surfer admitted it was not his best performance but said he is ready to give everything in the semi-final later on Saturday.

“Very happy to overcome Japan and Philippines, and very excited for the next round,” Kishore told the media after the quarter-final.

Earlier in the day, Ramesh Budihal became the first Indian surfer at the event to qualify for the semi-final, while Srikanth D missed out after finishing third in his heat behind Korea's Kanoa Heejae and Indonesia’s Pajar Ariyana.