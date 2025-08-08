Asian Surfing Championships: Four Indian surfers make it to the quarterfinals

CHENNAI: Day 5 of the ASF Asian Surfing Championships witnessed intense action and dramatic performances as Asia’s top surfing talent took to the waves on the sun-drenched shores of Tamil Nadu. With key heats in the Open Men’s Round 3 (Main Round), Open Women’s Quarter Finals, U18 Boys’ Round 3 (Main Round), and U18 Girls’ Round 2 (Repechage), the day was filled with high stakes, bold maneuvers, and moments of sheer brilliance.

History was made on Day 5 as four Indian surfers qualified for the quarterfinals across key divisions marking the most successful performance by Team India in the event’s history.

Team India delivered one of its most commanding performances in the men’s division today, with all three surfers advancing to the quarterfinals.

India’s top surfer, Ramesh Budihal - 11.00 displayed impeccable control and timing, carving out critical turns and dominating his heat with a composed and clinical approach with just a few points behind Indonesia’s Mega Artana (INA) - 12.50 (Won by 1.5).

Kishore Kumar (IND) - 10.14, known for his aggressive style, impressed both the crowd and the judges with a bold series of vertical snaps and clean finishes.

Srikanth D (IND) - 8.90 showed exceptional rhythm and consistency, adapting well to the shifting swell and outpacing seasoned regional competitors.

This collective success marks a historic moment for Indian surfing, with three top Indian athletes reaching the quarterfinals of a major continental event.

In the fiercely competitive Under-18 Boys’ division, Harish P - 9.50 carried the flag for India by advancing to the quarterfinals. With mature wave selection and solid execution, Harish stood out as a rising star in the junior ranks.

However, it was a bittersweet round for the Indian team as Tayin Arun and Prahlad Sriram were eliminated despite valiant efforts and commendable performances in tough heats. Their journey in the championship ends here, but both surfers earned respect and valuable experience on the continental stage.

With the championship now entering its critical stages, anticipation is reaching a fever pitch. The coming days will see quarterfinals with the stakes higher than ever. For host nation India, strong performances on Friday have ignited hopes of podium finishes