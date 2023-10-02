Asian Games: Vikas Kumar finishes fourth in equestrian event jumping final

HANGZHOU: Vikas Kumar secured a fourth-place finish in the equestrian event jumping final at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Monday. The 29-year-old was on his horse Noreway Harry.

India as a team meanwhile, finished in the fifth and last position in the final as Ashish Limaye's elimination on Sunday set them back by 1,000 points and the team ended with 1077.20 penalty points, the most on the table.

The jumping training event will start on Wednesday with Tejas Dhingra, Kirat Singh Nagra and Yash Nensee representing India. India currently has two medals in Hangzhou Asian Games in the equestrian event.

Anush Agarwalla secured a medal in the equestrian event at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Thursday.

He bagged a bronze medal in Dressage Individual Intermediate I Freestyle scoring 73.030 points. This is also the first individual medal for India in Equestrian. Malaysia’s Fathil Mahamad clinched gold with 75.780 scores and Hong Kong’s Jacqueline Wing Ying claimed silver by scoring 73.450 points. Indian rider Hirday Chedda had also qualified for the medal event, but he was eliminated.

Earlier, the Indian team comprising Anush, Hriday, Divyakriti and Sudipti registered a huge score of 209.205 in the Team Dressage to win gold. Anush Agarwalla and his horse Etro had the maximum score at 71.088 while Hriday Chheda-Emerald scored 69.941. Divyakriti Singh-Adrenalin Firdod scored 68.176. Sudipti Hajela-Chinski scored 66.706.

India finished with a score of 209.205 which was significantly higher than second-placed China's 204.882. Anush Agarwalla stole the show with a score of 71.088 while Hriday scored 69.941 and Divyakriti scored 68.176. Together, they ensured that no team even came close to their combined score. It was India's first gold in the sport after 41 years.

