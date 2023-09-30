Asian Games: Sarabjot-Divya secure silver in mixed 10m air rifle shooting team event

HANGZHOU: The Indian shooting duo of Sarabjot Singh and Divya Subbaraju secured a silver medal in the mixed 10m air rifle pistol team event at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Saturday.

With a total of 14 points, India fell just two points of gold to China, who secured a total of 16 points to get the top prize.

This is India's 19th medal in shooting at the Hangzhou Asian Games, continuing the country's best run at the continental event in the sport.

"India's 8th SiLVER in Shooting Hats off to our stellar duo, #KheloIndiAthlete@Sarabjotsingh30 Singh and #TOPSchemeAthlete Divya who secured Silver in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at #AsianGames2022. Their remarkable performance adds another feather to India's glorious tally of 34 medals, with 19 in shooting. Superb!! #Cheer4India #Hallabol #JeetegaBharat #BharatatAG22," tweeted SAI Media.

's 8️⃣th SiLVER in Shooting



Hats off to our stellar duo, #KheloIndiaAthlete @Sarabjotsingh30 Singh and #TOPSchemeAthlete @DivyaTSD who secured Silver in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at #AsianGames2022.



Their remarkable performance adds another feather to India's… pic.twitter.com/65ivlp3P0A — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 30, 2023

With this, India's medal tally in the games has gone up to 34, with eight gold, 13 silver and 13 bronze medals each. Earlier, Indian shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar continued the country's exception run in shooting at the Hangzhou Asian Games, capturing a silver medal in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions individual final on Friday.

With a total of 459.7 points, Aishwary secured the silver medal. The gold medal went to China's Linshu Du, with a total of 460.6 points, a new Asian Games record. China's Jiaming Tian bagged the bronze medal with 448.3 points.

The 17-year-old Palak secured a gold medal while 18-year-old Esha Singh secured a silver medal in the 10m air pistol women's individual final on Friday.

With an individual score of 242.1 points, Palak not only won the gold but also established a new Asian Games record in her category, going past China's record from 2018. Esha won the silver with 239.7 points, continuing her incredible run as a shooter in Hangzhou with her fourth medal of these games.

Earlier, the men's trio of Swapnil Kusal, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar,With a total of 1731 points, India managed to get their hands on silver, falling just five short of gold, which was won by China with 1736 points. Chinese Taipei secured the bronze medal with 1723 points. and Akhil Sheoran clinched a gold medal at the 50 m rifle men's 3P event on Friday. With a score of 1769 points, Team India secured the gold.

The silver medal was won by 1763 points and the bronze medal went to South Korea with 1748 points. With their score, India also broke the world record of 1761 points held by the USA since last year.

The shooting trio of Esha Singh, Palak, and Divya Subbaraju continued the country's unstoppable run at shooting as they secured a silver medal in the women's 10 m air rifle pistol team final at the ongoing Asian Games on Friday.

Catch the Live updates of the Asian Games here