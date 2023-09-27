Asian Games: Nikhat Zareen storms into quaterfinals of women's 50 kg

HANGZHOU: Reigning World Champion Nikhat Zareen stormed into the quaterfinals of the women's 50 kg category against Korea's C. Bak with a flawless 5-0 victory. As expected Nikhat did not go to the final round because she knew she had enough winning bouts. Bak showed aggression but hardly landed her punches. Nikhat is comfortable avoiding her shots, and lands couple of her counter-punches.

In the men’s 57-63.5 round of 16 match at the Asian Games, Shiva Thapa lost to Kyrgyzstan’s Askat Kultaev by 0-5. Askat lost to his opponents in straight three rounds and failed to dominate the game.

On the other hand, in the men’s 80-92kg round of 16 match, Sanjeet lost against Uzbekistan’s Lazizbek Mullojonov by 5-0. In the third round, the Indian boxer failed to get the upper hand in the game and was out in the preliminary round. Earlier, Nikhat had entered into the Round of 16 with a 5-0 win over World Championship 2023 Silver medallist Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Tam.

Shiva Thapa and Sanjeet failed to clinch a win in the Round of 16 match of the men's boxing at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on Wednesday. The final rounds of boxing events will be played on October 5.

Women's boxing team at Asian Games 2023: Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Parveen Hooda (57kg), Jaismine Lamboria (60kg), Arundhati Chaudhary (66kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg).Men's boxing team at Asian Games 2023: Deepak Bhoria (51kg), Sachin Siwach (57kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Nishant Dev (71kg), Lakshya Chahar (80kg), Sanjeet (92kg), Narender Berwal (+92kg).