Asian Games: Narender reaches semis of +92 kg category, assures medal

HANGHZOU: Indian boxer Narender has stormed into the semifinals of the +92 kg men's category in the Asian Games.

He beat Iran's Iman Ramezanpourdelavar 5-0 in the quarterfinal bout.

"NARENDER STORMS INTO THE SEMI-FINALS Wins the bout - #PunchMeinHaiDum 3.0 #AsianGames #Cheer4India #Boxing," tweeted the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

Indian Olympic medalist boxer Lovlina Borgohain has advanced to the semifinals of the women's 75 kg boxing, assuring India of its third boxing medal.

Lovlina won the match 5-0 against South Korea's Suyeon Seong. Preeti Pawar confirmed her entry to the semifinals of the 54 kg women's boxing event.

She not only ensured at least a bronze medal but Paris Olympics 2024 quota for the country.

She beat Kazakhstan's Zhaina Shekerbekova in the quarterfinal clash 4-1. Preeti became the second Indian boxer after Nikhat to secure a quota for the Paris Olympic Games.

Reigning World Champion Nikhat on Friday assured India a medal in the 50kg weight category after beating Jordan's Hanan Nassar.

She will be up against Thailand's Chuthamat Raksat in the semifinal.

The Indian boxer needed less than two minutes to overcome Jordan's Nassar Hanan in the quarterfinals, as her merciless boxing caused the referee to end the contest via RSC (referee stops count).