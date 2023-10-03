Asian Games: Lovlina marches into final of the 75kg category

HANGZHOU: Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain marched into the final of the 75kg category by beating Thailand's Baison Maneekon 5-0 in the semi-final at the Asian Games on Tuesday.

Borgohain outplayed her opponent Baison as she looked focused and determined in the game. She had a great defence which failed Baison's aggressive play.

With the win, Lovlina has now become the 4th Indian boxer to win the Olympic quota for the Paris Olympics after Nikhat Zareen, Preeti and Parveen Hooda.

Meanwhile, Indian boxer Preeti Pawar settled for a bronze medal after a hard-fought defeat against China's Yuan Chang in the 54kg Weight Category in the semi-final bout on Tuesday.

Yuan Chang won the match with 5-0. Chang Yuan was overpowering Preeti from the start. She was quick with her punches whereas Preeti took time. Preeti did produce some solid blows but Chang was fast and landed better punches.

Preet was more aggressive than Chang in the second round. But, she lost her momentum in the middle as Chang won the bout by 4-1.

Indian Olympic medalist boxer Lovlina Borgohain advanced to the semifinals of the women's 75 kg boxing by beating South Korea's Suyeon Seong.

