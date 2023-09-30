Begin typing your search...
Asian Games: Limaye tops in eventing dressage category, India at 3rd place
Riding Willy Be Dun, Limaye amassed only 26.90 penalty points to take the top position.
HANGZHOU: India's Ashish Limaye topped the dressage discipline in the equestrian eventing competition of the Asian Games here on Saturday.
Riding Willy Be Dun, Limaye amassed only 26.90 penalty points to take the top position. His compatriot Apurva Dabhade finished eighth with 29.60, while Vikas Kumar ended at 16th place with 32.40 penalty points.
Riding Willy Be Dun, Limaye amassed only 26.90 penalty points to take the top position.
His compatriot Apurva Dabhade finished eighth with 29.60, while Vikas Kumar ended at 16th place with 32.40 penalty points.
Next Story