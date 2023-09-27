Begin typing your search...

Asian Games: Indian women's hockey team starts off with 13-0 win over Singapore

The seventh-ranked India has started off their campaign with a victory that saw them dominate Singapore, the world's 34-ranked side for the entire game.

ByANIANI|27 Sep 2023 7:10 AM GMT
HANGZHOU: The Indian women's hockey team started off their Asian Games 2023 campaign with a win over Singapore by 13-0 in their Pool A match on Wednesday.

"Full-Time Update! Women's Hockey Team opened their campaign at the #AsianGames2022 with a smooth victory in the group stage Stay tuned for more thrilling matches ahead! #Cheer4India #Hallabol #BharatAtAG22," tweeted Sports Authority of India.

India's next match will be against Malaysia on Friday.

Meanwhile, India's men's team is unbeaten in their two Pool A matches, defeating Uzbekistan and Singapore in their two matches.

ANI

