Asian Games: Indian women's hockey team starts off with 13-0 win over Singapore

HANGZHOU: The Indian women's hockey team started off their Asian Games 2023 campaign with a win over Singapore by 13-0 in their Pool A match on Wednesday.

The seventh-ranked India has started off their campaign with a victory that saw them dominate Singapore, the world's 34-ranked side for the entire game.

"Full-Time Update! Women's Hockey Team opened their campaign at the #AsianGames2022 with a smooth victory in the group stage Stay tuned for more thrilling matches ahead! #Cheer4India #Hallabol #BharatAtAG22," tweeted Sports Authority of India.

Full-Time Update!



Women's Hockey Team opened their campaign at the #AsianGames2022 with a smooth victory in the group stage



Stay tuned for more thrilling matches ahead! #Cheer4India#Hallabol#BharatAtAG22 pic.twitter.com/HVz3ZABzWg — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 27, 2023

India's next match will be against Malaysia on Friday.

Meanwhile, India's men's team is unbeaten in their two Pool A matches, defeating Uzbekistan and Singapore in their two matches.