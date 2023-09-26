Asian Games: Indian Women's Hockey team gears up for campaign opener against Singapore

HANGZHOU: The Indian Women's Hockey team will kick off their hunt for the gold medal in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, on September 27 with their opening match against Singapore.

Having won the FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup, the team will be optimistic about their chances and will be keen to challenge Asia's Top Hockey nations.

Since 2014, the Indian Women's Hockey Team has faced Singapore three times and won each time, with their most recent victory coming during the Women's Asia Cup 2022.

The Indian Women’s Team has won six medals so far in the Asian Games with the prestigious and the sole gold medal coming after they remained unbeaten in the inaugural edition, the 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi.

Since then, the Women’s Team has clinched two silver and three bronze medals. India are placed in Pool A, alongside India, Korea, Malaysia, Hong Kong China, and Singapore in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 and they will play their last group stage game against Hong Kong China on October 3.

Pool B consists of Japan, China, Thailand, Kazakhstan, and Indonesia. The top two teams from each Pool will make it to the Semi-Finals.

The Indian Team will aim to continue their good form and go all out for the Gold medal as it will help them secure a direct qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"We have a great opportunity to secure qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics by winning the Gold medal after a long wait. We have been preparing accordingly, and our goal is to go match by match all the way to the Final," Indian Women's Hockey Team Captain Savita said as quoted from Hockey India. Also, Indian Women’s Hockey Team Chief Coach Janneke Schopman stated, "The team is in great shape heading into our first match against Singapore, we had identified areas of improvement and worked on it in the build-up to the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022. The plan is to start strong and take charge of our games from the start whistle and finish as table toppers." After taking on Singapore in their opening game on the 27th of September, the Indian team is scheduled to face Malaysia, Korea, and Hong Kong China on September 29, October 1, and October 3 respectively.