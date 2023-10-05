Asian Games: Indian Women's compound team enters final

HANGZHOU: The Indian women's compound team ousted Indonesia in a lopsided semifinal to confirm a fifth medal in archery at the Asian Games here on Thursday.

The reigning world champion trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami, and Parneet Kaur crushed their fourth-seeded opponents 233-219 to set up a gold medal clash against third-seeded Chinese Taipei.

The top-seeded Indian trio also had an easy win in the quarterfinal eliminating lower-ranked Hong Kong 231-220.

The final is slated for later in the day.

The Indonesian team of Ratih Zilizati Fadhly, Syahara Khoerunisa, and Sri Ranti had advanced into the semis with a tough 232-229 win over formidable Kazakhstan.

The Indians mounted early pressure with a perfect start, shooting all 10s in their first set of six arrows as their rivals slipped to 51 to concede a nine-point lead.

Indonesia failed to recover from thereon, while India's Parneet Kaur, their lowest-ranked qualifier stepped up in style as India capped a massive 14-point win.

With this, India have assured themselves of at least five medals in archery at the continental showpiece.

Jyothi and Ojas Deotale on Wednesday had won a gold in a compound mixed team event to confirm a fourth medal for India in archery at this edition.

India has bettered their best-ever feat at Incheon 2014 where they had a share of one gold, one silver and one bronze.

Deotale and Verma, by virtue of setting up an all-Indian final in men's compound individual, have assured of two medals, while Jyothi confirmed at least a silver by advancing into the women's compound individual summit clash.