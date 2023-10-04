Asian Games: Indian women's 4x400m relay team wins silver medal

HANGZHOU: The Indian women's 4x400m relay team featuring Vithya Ramraj, Aishwarya Mishra, Prachi and Subha Venkatesan won the silver medal at the ongoing 19th Asian Games on Wednesday.

Despite besting the previous Asian Games record time (3:28.68 in 2014 Incheon), the Indian quartet were outplayed by Bahrain, who secured the gold medal with a new record time of 3:27.65.

Sri Lanka team won a bronze.

Later in the men's 4x400m relay, the quartet of Anas Muhammed Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi and Rajesh Ramesh broke the national record to clinch India's 18th gold in the Asian Games.

The Indian team clocked a timing of 3:01.58s. Qatar claimed the second spot with their season-best timing of 3:02.05s. While Sri Lanka walked away with a bronze medal with a timing of 3:02.55s and also broke their national record.

The Iraq team got disqualified from the event due to lane infringement.

Earlier in the event, the Indian men's team clinched a silver medal in the 4x400m mixed relay event. The Indian team comprising Muhammed Ajmal, Vithya Ramraj, Rajesh Ramesh and Subha Venkatesan clocked 3:14.34s to claim the silver medal.