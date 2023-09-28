Asian Games: Indian men's team qualifies for 4x100m freestyle relay final, breaks national record

HANGZHOU: Indian swimmers Tanish George Mathew, Vishal Grewal, Anand AS and Srihari Nataraj advanced to the final of the men's 4x100m freestyle relay at the Asian Games on Thursday.

They clocked a national record time of 3:21.22 in their heat to qualify for the final.

Men's 4x100m freestyle relay final will start today in Hangzhou at 6:18 PM.

Tanish, Srihari and Anand were also a part of the previous national record, a 3:23.72 at the 2019 Asian Age Group Championships.

The women's 4x200m freestyle relay team also made the final after finishing eighth in the heats with a time of 8:39.64. They will swim for a medal at 6:36 PM.

Earlier, Srihari Natraj, Likith Selvaraj, Sajan Prakash and Tanish Matthew missed out on the podium finish in the men’s 4x100m medley relay in the Asian Games.

Indian swimmers Srihari Nataraj, Likith Selvaraj, Sajan Prakash and Tanish George Matthew clocked 3:40.84 in the men's 4x100m medley relay heats to secure their spot in the Finals. While they ranked overall fourth, 6.04 seconds behind China, the Indian quartet also broke the national record earned from the 2018 Asian Games.

The Indian team finished with an impressive time of 3:40.84 in the heats. The time clocked is India's best-ever timing in a 4x100 medley men's event.