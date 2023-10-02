Asian Games: Indian men's hockey team hammers Bangladesh 12-0 to seal semi-final

HANGZHOU: The Indian men’s hockey team enjoyed another goal fest and sealed their place in the semi-final as they continued their winning run in the ongoing Asian Games with a thumping 12-0 victory over Bangladesh on Monday.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh and forward Mandeep Singh stole the limelight with a hattrick each, while Abhishek (41', 57) scored a brace for India. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (23'), Amit Rohidas (28'), Nilakanta Sharma (47'), and Gurjant Singh (56') also scored a goal each to help India get the win.

Jarmanpreet Singh led the first attack of the match from the right flank soon after the match began. The in-form Harmanpreet Singh (2') was right on target on the first penalty corner as India took an early 1-0 lead. Moments later, Harmanpreet (4') converted another set-piece to make it 2-0.

The relentless Indian team continued to press deep, not allowing Bangladesh to make any inroads into their circle and India maintained their 2-0 lead in the first quarter.

The start of the second quarter saw Bangladesh stringing along a few passes inside India's half, but the attack was broken down by Sanjay. Minutes later, Mandeep Singh (18') combined with Abhishek inside the circle to make it 3-0 for India. Abhishek provided his second assist of the match as a pass from him was deflected beautifully into the nets by Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (23').

A minute later, Mandeep Singh (24') picked up a rebound from a penalty corner and struck it into the nets to make it 5-0 for India. Amit Rohidas (28') showcased his dragflick abilities, scoring from a late penalty corner and India went into halftime with a 6-0 lead.

The second half started with India maintaining possession and looking to increase their lead. As Abhishek managed to earn an early penalty corner for India in the third quarter, Harmanpreet Singh (32') found the nets again to complete his hat-trick.

Amit Rohidas and Nilakanta Sharma defended well as Bangladesh made some dangerous runs. Late into the quarter, Abhishek (41') picked up a long pass and hammered a powerful reverse hit into the nets, and India went into the final quarter with 8-0 lead.

At the start of the final quarter, Mandeep Singh (46') struck the ball into the nets after receiving an aerial pass from Abhishek. Moments later, Nilakanta Sharma (47') hit a powerful shot past Bangladesh's goalkeeper as India took their goal tally to double digits.

Exploiting a small gap available on the left flank, Sumit made a late circle penetration and passed the ball to Gurjant Singh (56') in front of the nets who struck it past the goalkeeper to make it 11-0 for India.

A minute later, Abhishek (57') picked a pass from Gurjant Singh and struck it into the nets as India won the match 12-0.

Indian Men's Hockey Team will compete in the semi-final on Wednesday.