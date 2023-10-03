Asian Games: Indian men bow out of Sepaktakraw quadrant event

HANGZHOU: The Indian men produced a good effort but it was not sufficient to go past South Korea, and crashed out of the Sepaktakraw quadrant event at the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

In their final group stage clash, India lost 1-2 to Korea, and thus also failed to remain in contention for a semifinal berth. In a must-win match for the Indians, they lost the opening set 16-21 before bouncing back to win the second set 21-16.

However, the already-ousted Koreans upped their game in the final set and won it 21-16 to knock the Indians out. The Indians finished third in Group B, while Japan and the Philippines entered the semis from this group, while Indonesia and Myanmar progressed to the last four from Group A.

India had lost their opening meeting with Japan (0-2) before winning its subsequent games against Singapore (2-0) and the Philippines (2-0).

India have managed to win only a bronze at the Asian Games till date, and it came in the regu event during the previous edition at Jakarta in 2018.

