Asian Games: India women lose to China in Volleyball

HANGZHOU: The Indian women were knocked out of contention for the Round of 12 stage in volleyball in the ongoing Asian Games with a defeat at the hands of defending champion China here on Sunday.



The Indians were outplayed, as the Chinese team raced to a 25-9, 25-9, 25-9 triumph.

It was the second group stage loss for Indian team, having lost 1-3 to North Korea in the opener.

As a result, the hosts and North Korea have made it to the Round of 12 from Group A, while India will now move to Group G, where it will take on Mongolia in the semi-finals of Classification for 9–12.

The Indians had finished in tenth place in the previous edition in Jakarta 2018, while their best performance came in Delhi 1982, where they had finished sixth.