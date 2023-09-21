Asian Games: India reach women's cricket Semi Final

HANGZHOU: Smriti Mandhana-led Team India reached the semifinals of the Asian Games after their quarterfinal match against Malaysia was called off due to rain here at Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field on Thursday.

India made it through to the semis owing to higher seeding after the game was washed out.

After rain showed no signs of relenting and play did not look likely for the next hour the match was called off. Malaysia put India to bat after winning the toss under the overcast conditions.

Earlier, top knocks by Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues and a fiery cameo of 21 runs from Richa Ghosh propelled India to 173/2 against Malaysia in a rain-curtailed quarterfinal 1 match. In the last over Richa smoked three boundaries and one maximum to guide India to a formidable total of 173/2 in a match that was reduced to 15 over-per-side after a rain delay.

Both Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma were in the thick of action after a quiet start in the first over. The Indian star duo dealt in boundaries against Malaysia.

In the 6th over Mahirah Izzati Ismail removed well-set batter Mandhana for 27. Mandhana holed out to Ainna Hamizah Hashim at backward point.

The right-handed batter Jemimah Rodrigues then came out.

Shafali slammed back-to-back boundaries of Nur Dania Syuhada. The India opener continued to target the midwicket area. Shafali and Rodrigues slammed Malaysian bowlers all around the ground to take India past the 100-run mark in the 10th over.

Shafali brought up her fifty in style as she hammered Winifred Duraisingam for two sixes and one four in the 11th over of the game. She got her half-century in just 31 deliveries. Shafali was on song as she was getting the boundaries at will.

The 86-run partnership was broken as Mas Elysa provided her team with the big wicket of Shafali. The Indian opener went back to the pavilion after scoring 67 runs.

Richa Ghosh then came out and the batter opened her tally by smoking Mas Elysa for three boundaries and one six, gathering 20 runs in the last over. Richa's blistering cameo helped India post a target of 173/2.