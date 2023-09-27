Asian Games: Hirday, Anush eye 2nd medal. enter final of Dressage Individual event

HANGZHOU: Indian riders Hirday Chedda and Anush Agarwalla who registered their names in history books will now compete in the finals of the Dressage Individual Intermediate I Freestyle. Both players played a substantial role in scripting history as they clinched India's first gold medal in Equestrian after 41 years.

They will be keen to further add to India's medal tally after pulling off a commanding effort on Wednesday.

Hriday topped the charts with a total score of 73.883, while Anush with his horse ETRO secured a fourth-spot finish with a total score of 71.706.

Divyakriti Singh was also in the mix but ended up falling short of the qualifying mark as she ended in the 11th spot with a total score of 67.676/ Both players will be running high on confidence and backing themselves for another podium finish after the Indian Quartet of Anush Agarwalla, Hriday Chheda, Divyakriti and Sudipti Hajela delivered when it mattered the most in scripting history.

Anush Agarwalla and his horse ETRO scored the maximum score at 71.088 while Hriday Chheda-Emerald scored 69.941.

Divyakriti Singh-Adrenalin Firdod scored 68.176. Sudipti Hajela-Chinski scored 66.706. India finished with a score of 209.205 which was significantly higher than second-placed China's 204.882.