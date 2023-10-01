Asian Games: Daris-Zoravar-Prithviraj wins gold in Men's trap event

HANGZHOU: The Indian shooting trio of Darius Kynan Chenai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu and Prithviraj Tondaiman continued India's dominant run in shooting at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, capturing a gold medal in the Men's trap team event on Sunday.

With a total of 361 points, India captured the gold and also set a new Asian Games record, toppling the previous record by Kuwait from 1994.

Kuwait captured the silver medal with 359 points, falling short of gold. With 354 points, China walked away with the bronze. "Shooters @tondaimanpr, #KheloIndiaAthlete@KynanChenai, and Zoravar Singh Sandhu have shot their way to GOLD in the Men's Trap Team event! with an Asian Games record of 361 Their precision, focus, and teamwork have brought glory to our nation. Let's celebrate these sharpshooters for their incredible achievement! #Cheer4India #JeetegaBharat #BharatAtAG22 #Hallabol," tweeted SAI Media.

This is India's 20th medal in shooting, continuing their best-ever run in the sport at the Asian Games. Earlier, the Indian shooting duo of Sarabjot Singh and Divya Subbaraju secured a silver medal in the mixed 10 m air rifle pistol team event at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Saturday.

With a total of 14 points, India fell just two points of gold to China, who secured a total of 16 points to get the top prize. Now, India's medal tally at the Asian Games is at total of 41 medals, with 11 gold, 15 silver and 15 bronze medals.

