Asian Games: Conditions difficult but team happy to win bronze, says archer Simranjeet

HANGZHOU: India's Simranjeet Kaur, on Friday, was happy that she along with her teammates Ankita Bhakat and Bhajan Kaur won a bronze medal for India in the Recurve Women's Team archery at this Asian Games despite the difficult conditions.

With a slight drizzle and a strong breeze making controlling the arrow difficult, the Indians defeated Vietnam 6-2 in the match to decide the bronze medal and bagged the first medal for Indian recurve archers in this Asian Games.

"The conditions were difficult. Because when you are shooting for something, it's a pressure situation. But we as a team, we just focused on ourselves," said Simranjeet Kaur after the match.

She said the bronze medal was very important for them.

"It is a very important medal for us. We have been practicing for a lot of years and it's very valuable for us and I'm very happy."

She said the team has tried to give its best in all matches but sometimes things have not gone in their favour.

In the individual competitions, the Indians have lost some very close matches

