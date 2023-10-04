Asian Games: Anurag Thakur lauds archers Jyothi Surekha, Pravin Ojas for their gold medal win

NEW DELHI: Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur congratulated Indian archers Jyothi Vennam Surekha and Pravin Ojas for clinching first gold in Archery at the ongoing Asian Games.

Jyothi and Pravin bagged gold in the mixed team compound archery after winning a final match against South Korea’s Chaewon So and Jaehoon Joo at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Wednesday.

Archers Jyothi-Pravin defeated the South Korean pair in a close encounter by one point 159-158. This is the first gold for Archery in the ongoing Asian Games.

With this medal, India has improved its previous best in Jakarta 2018 (70). India now has 71 medals.

Anurag Thakur praised the Indian pair on his X (formerly Twitter) handle. "RECORD-BREAKING MEDAL FOR INDIA!! Heartiest congratulations to the dynamic archers, @VJSurekha and Ojas Pravin Deotale, for their spectacular performance and clinching in the Compound Mixed Team event at #AsianGames2022 Their outstanding effort, nerves of steel, and exceptional skills have consistently propelled them to the highest echelons of the sport, bringing immense pride to our nation. With this gold medal, has achieved its BEST-EVER PERFORMANCE at any edition of the #AsianGames. A historic feat! Hats off to our champions who deserve all accolades and admiration! #BharatAtAG22," Anurag Thakur wrote.

The Sports Minister also praised Ram Baboo and Manju Rani for winning bronze in the 35km Race Walk Mixed Team event on Wednesday. "EXEMPLARY PERFORMANCE IN RACE WALK! Heartfelt congratulations to Ram Baboo and Manju Rani on winning bronze in the 35km Race Walk Mixed Team event at the #AsianGames2022 with a combined timing of 5:51:14! Their incredible display of stamina, endurance and resilience has brought pride to our nation. For a sport, race walk which requires not just physical prowess but also a strong mental fortitude, these athletes have shown exceptional grit and dedication! Kudos to the duo!" he further wrote on the X.



In the 35km Race Walk Mixed Team event, clocking timings of 5:51:14 hours, the Indian duo secured a bronze and continued the country's fine run in athletics. The gold medal went to China (5:16:41 hours) and the silver medal was bagged by Japan (5:22:11 hours).

