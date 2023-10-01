Asian Games: Ajoy secures silver, Johnson clinches bronze in Men's 1500m

HANGZHOU: Indian runners displayed outstanding performances in the Men's 1500m Athletics Event as Ajoy Kumar Saroj bagged silver while Jinson Johnson took home a bronze medal at the ongoing 19th Asian Games. They finished just behind Qatar's Algarni and a last-minute boost by Jinson helped him go past the third position runner to finish third. Saroj finished with a score of 3:38.94 and Johnson clocked 3:39.74.



For the first time ever since 1962 Asiad, India won 2 medals in the Men's 1500m as Ajay Saroj and reigning Champion Jinson Johnson finished second and third respectively in the Men's 1500m race. This was the third Asian Games medal for Jinson.

In the women's 1500m race, Harmilan Bains bagged a silver medal. It was a close race throughout and Bains added a silver medal to India's tally. Bains finishes with a time of 4:12.74 minutes.