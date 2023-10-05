Asian Games: A look at medal winners on Day 10

HANGZHOU: India ended Day 10 of the 19th Asian Games with overall 69 medals - 15 gold, 26 silver and 28 bronze. India is just two medals away from clinching their best medal tally at the Asian Games. Let us look at the medal winners on Day 10.

Mohammed Afsal Pulikkalakath

Indian athlete Mohammed Afsal Pulikkalath bagged a silver medal in the men's 800m final.

Annu Rani

Indian women's javelin ace Annu Rani, with her season-best throw, claimed India's 15th gold medal in the final.

Parul Chaudhary

Indian runner Parul Chaudhary on Tuesday etched her name in the history book by winning a gold medal in the Women’s 5000m at the Asian Games.

Tejaswin Shankar

India's Tejaswin Shankar secured a silver medal in the men's Decathlon at the Asian Games on Tuesday.

Arjun Singh and Sunil Singh

India's Arjun Singh and Sunil Singh paired up to finish in third place and clinched the bronze medal in the men's canoe double 1000m event.

Preeti Pawar

Boxer Preeti Pawar settled for a bronze medal after a hard-fought defeat against China's Yuan Chang in the 54kg Weight Category in the semi-final bout.

Narender Berwal

Indian boxer Narender went down fighting against Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Kazakhstan's Kamshybek Kunkabayev 0-5 in the +92kg category, in the semifinals to earn himself a bronze medal.

Praveen Chitravel

Athlete Praveen Chitravel secured a bronze in the Men's Triple Jump at the Asian Games.

Catch the live updates of the Asian Games here