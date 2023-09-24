Begin typing your search...
Asian Games 2023, India vs Thailand Womens football live: Match begins
Catch the live updates of India vs Thailand's Women’s Football here
CHENNAI: The Indian Women’s Team will play against the Thailand at the Wenzhou Sports Olympic Centre Stadium, in Wenzhou on Sunday.
India’s campaign in women’s football started on a disappointing note after an impressive first half as higher-ranked Chinese Taipei rallied to win 2-1 in the Asian Games on Thursday.
Live Updates
2023-09-24 08:11:53
Match Begins!!
Thailand begins the game as Dalima kicks it away for a corner.
- 24 Sep 2023 8:13 AM GMT
India and Thailand have lined up for the #AsianGames tie!
