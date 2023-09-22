Asian Games 2023, IND-M vs SGP-M TT live: It's advantage Clarence as he takes 2-0 lead against Achanta
Indian Men’s Team will their second preliminary round matches against Singapore in Group F
CHENNAI: The Indian Men’s Team will their second preliminary round matches against Singapore in Group F at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Gymnasium on Friday.
Live Updates
- 22 Sep 2023 11:46 AM GMT
Match 3:
Clarence puts Singapore in the driver seat as he takes two straight games against India's Achanta. He won the second game 11-8 in nine minutes.
- 22 Sep 2023 11:35 AM GMT
Match 3:
Clarence gets an early lead as he takes game 1 from Achanta 13-11 in 14 minutes
- 22 Sep 2023 11:20 AM GMT
Match 2:
India trumps Singapore as Harmeet Desai defeats Koen Pang 3-2; 12-10, 11-8, 6-11, 6-11, 11-5
- 22 Sep 2023 11:14 AM GMT
Match 2:
Koen gets even with Harmeet Desai taking game four by 11-6 in seven minutes
- 22 Sep 2023 11:13 AM GMT
MATCH 2:
Koen makes a comeback winning in game 3 taking by 11-6 in six minutes
- 22 Sep 2023 10:55 AM GMT
Match 2:
India starts to win again as Harmeet was trailing by four points at one point but has come back to win the first game 12-10 in 11 minutes.
- 22 Sep 2023 10:44 AM GMT
Match 1:
Sathiyan wins in first match!
Sathiyan marks his first victory against Quek Yong in match 1.(5-11, 12-10, 11-6, 11-9 in 33 minutes)
- 22 Sep 2023 10:38 AM GMT
Match 1:
Sathiyan takes the lead again in the 3rd game, scoring 11-6 against Yong in 11 minutes.
- 22 Sep 2023 10:34 AM GMT
Match 1:
Sathiyan gives a solid comeback to Singapore as he secures win in 2nd game. (12-10)
- 22 Sep 2023 10:27 AM GMT
Match begins!
Quek Yong takes his first win in men's single against Sathiyan Gnanasekaran in the first match, 11-5 in 7 minutes.