Asian Games 2023, IND-M vs SGP-M TT live: It's advantage Clarence as he takes 2-0 lead against Achanta

Indian Men’s Team will their second preliminary round matches against Singapore in Group F

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|22 Sep 2023 10:23 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-22 11:46:42  )
Asian Games 2023, IND-M vs SGP-M TT live: Its advantage Clarence as he takes 2-0 lead against Achanta
Indian Men’s Team

CHENNAI: The Indian Men’s Team will their second preliminary round matches against Singapore in Group F at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Gymnasium on Friday.

Live Updates

2023-09-22 10:23:15
  • 22 Sep 2023 11:46 AM GMT

    Match 3:

    Clarence puts Singapore in the driver seat as he takes two straight games against India's Achanta. He won the second game 11-8 in nine minutes.

  • 22 Sep 2023 11:35 AM GMT

    Match 3:

    Clarence gets an early lead as he takes game 1 from Achanta 13-11 in 14 minutes

  • 22 Sep 2023 11:20 AM GMT

    Match 2:

    India trumps Singapore as Harmeet Desai defeats Koen Pang 3-2; 12-10, 11-8, 6-11, 6-11, 11-5

  • 22 Sep 2023 11:14 AM GMT

    Match 2:

    Koen gets even with Harmeet Desai taking game four by 11-6 in seven minutes

  • 22 Sep 2023 11:13 AM GMT

    MATCH 2:

    Koen makes a comeback winning in game 3 taking by 11-6 in six minutes

  • 22 Sep 2023 10:55 AM GMT

    Match 2:

    India starts to win again as Harmeet was trailing by four points at one point but has come back to win the first game 12-10 in 11 minutes.

  • 22 Sep 2023 10:44 AM GMT

    Match 1: 

    Sathiyan wins in first match!

    Sathiyan marks his first victory against Quek Yong in match 1.(5-11, 12-10, 11-6, 11-9 in 33 minutes)

  • 22 Sep 2023 10:38 AM GMT

    Match 1:

    Sathiyan takes the lead again in the 3rd game, scoring 11-6 against Yong in 11 minutes.

  • 22 Sep 2023 10:34 AM GMT

    Match 1:

    Sathiyan gives a solid comeback to Singapore as he secures win in 2nd game. (12-10) 

  • 22 Sep 2023 10:27 AM GMT

    Match begins!

    Quek Yong takes his first win in men's single against Sathiyan Gnanasekaran in the first match, 11-5 in 7 minutes.


Online Desk

