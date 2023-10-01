Asian Games 2023, India vs Japan Men’s Sepaktakraw live: Japan dominates win over India (2-0)
Catch the live updates of India vs Japan Men’s Sepaktakraw here
CHENNAI: India will take on Japan in the Men's Quadrant Preliminary Group B in Asian Games at Jinhua Sports Centre Gymnasium Court 2 on Sunday.
Live Updates
- 1 Oct 2023 6:46 AM GMT
(JPN 21-16 IND)
Set 2
Japan again dominates the game and wins the second set against India.
- 1 Oct 2023 6:45 AM GMT
(JPN 20-16 IND)
Set 2
Japan scores again as its close to the end of set 2 in the game against India.
- 1 Oct 2023 6:42 AM GMT
(JPN 17-14 IND)
Set 2
Japan makes a wrong serve and gives a point to India.
- 1 Oct 2023 6:39 AM GMT
(JPN 13-12 IND)
Set 2
Japan fights back to score against India and leads the game.
- 1 Oct 2023 6:34 AM GMT
(JPN 8-10 IND)
Set 2
India takes the point away from Japan and leads the game.
- 1 Oct 2023 6:27 AM GMT
(JPN 4-4 IND)
Set 2
India begins the game and takes the lead in set 2 where Japan scores back and equalizes the score.
- 1 Oct 2023 6:22 AM GMT
(JPN 20 - IND 14)
Set 1
Its a game point, Japan wins the first set against India.
- 1 Oct 2023 6:18 AM GMT
(JPN 18 - IND 12)
Set 1
Japan and India gets another point but Japan dominates the game.
- 1 Oct 2023 6:15 AM GMT
(JPN 15 - IND 10)
Set 1
Japan leads with a brilliant play in the game against India.
- 1 Oct 2023 6:12 AM GMT
(JPN 12 - IND 10)
Set 1
Its a comeback for India as they are two points away from Japan in the game.