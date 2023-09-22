Begin typing your search...

Asian Games 2023, India vs Chinese Taipei Men’s Volleyball live: IND 1-0 TPE, wins first set

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|22 Sep 2023 6:35 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-22 07:16:05  )
India's Volleyball team

CHENNAI: India will take on Chinese Taipei in the second match in the round of 12 in Asian Games Volleyball on Friday.

India defeated South Korea in a five-set thriller to top the group and looks to continue their historic run today.

Live Updates

2023-09-22 06:35:53
  • 22 Sep 2023 7:16 AM GMT

    Chinese Taipei strikes and stays close to India as they still lead by 11-8.

  • 22 Sep 2023 7:12 AM GMT

    Second set begins!

    India leads 8-6 in the second set against Chinese Taipei.

  • 22 Sep 2023 7:06 AM GMT

    India wins first set!!

    Erin Varghese and Ashwal Rai strikes against Chinese Taipei to make final points to win first set. (IND 25-22 TPE)

  • 22 Sep 2023 7:03 AM GMT

    India takes the lead from Erin Varghese's block gives India the set point, scoring 24-22 against Taipei.

  • 22 Sep 2023 7:01 AM GMT

    India pulls it back with solid comeback and makes it 21-21 with four successive points.

  • 22 Sep 2023 6:59 AM GMT

    A serve error from Chang and another attacking mistake from Lin takes India scoring back against Taipei makes the score 19-21.

  • 22 Sep 2023 6:57 AM GMT

    Chinese Taipei has takes big lead to 21-17 against India

  • 22 Sep 2023 6:48 AM GMT

    India scores back against Chinese Taipei to 11-13. Erin Varghese with three points, including a block point.

  • 22 Sep 2023 6:42 AM GMT

    Chinese Taipei leads as the Indian team takes two points from 7-10 down to make it 9-10

  • 22 Sep 2023 6:37 AM GMT

    Match Begins!

    Game begins with Chinese Taipei takes the lead of 3-1 but India has recovered well to make it 3-3 at the moment.


