Asian Games 2023, India vs Chinese Taipei Men’s Volleyball live: IND 1-0 TPE, wins first set
CHENNAI: India will take on Chinese Taipei in the second match in the round of 12 in Asian Games Volleyball on Friday.
India defeated South Korea in a five-set thriller to top the group and looks to continue their historic run today.
Live Updates
- 22 Sep 2023 7:16 AM GMT
Chinese Taipei strikes and stays close to India as they still lead by 11-8.
- 22 Sep 2023 7:12 AM GMT
Second set begins!
India leads 8-6 in the second set against Chinese Taipei.
- 22 Sep 2023 7:06 AM GMT
India wins first set!!
Erin Varghese and Ashwal Rai strikes against Chinese Taipei to make final points to win first set. (IND 25-22 TPE)
- 22 Sep 2023 7:03 AM GMT
India takes the lead from Erin Varghese's block gives India the set point, scoring 24-22 against Taipei.
- 22 Sep 2023 7:01 AM GMT
India pulls it back with solid comeback and makes it 21-21 with four successive points.
- 22 Sep 2023 6:59 AM GMT
A serve error from Chang and another attacking mistake from Lin takes India scoring back against Taipei makes the score 19-21.
- 22 Sep 2023 6:57 AM GMT
Chinese Taipei has takes big lead to 21-17 against India
- 22 Sep 2023 6:48 AM GMT
India scores back against Chinese Taipei to 11-13. Erin Varghese with three points, including a block point.
- 22 Sep 2023 6:42 AM GMT
Chinese Taipei leads as the Indian team takes two points from 7-10 down to make it 9-10
- 22 Sep 2023 6:37 AM GMT
Match Begins!
Game begins with Chinese Taipei takes the lead of 3-1 but India has recovered well to make it 3-3 at the moment.