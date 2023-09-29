Begin typing your search...

Asian Games 2023, IND-W vs MAS-W Women’s Hockey live: Match begins

Catch the live updates of IND-W vs MAS-W Women’s Hockey live here

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|29 Sep 2023 10:39 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-29 10:59:49  )
CHENNAI: Women in blue will kick off their campaign at the Preliminary Women’s Pool A in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, against Malaysia at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium on Friday.

Earlier, Indian team defeated Singapore (13-0) at the Preliminary women’s Pool A in Men’s Hockey here on Tuesday.

Live Updates

2023-09-29 10:39:41
  • 29 Sep 2023 10:59 AM GMT

    Quarter 2:

    (IND 4-0 MAS)

    Classic work by Udita lets Malaysia defend from scoring a goal and maintaining its pace in the game.

  • 29 Sep 2023 10:56 AM GMT

    Quarter 2 begins:

    (IND 4-0 MAS)

    India tries to score almost where Salima finds to score against Malaysia's net in the D box.

  • 29 Sep 2023 10:54 AM GMT

    Quarter 1:

    (IND 4-0 MAS)

    Another goal for Team India as Neha shoots the goal in the game against Malaysia, remains goalless where referee blows the whistle and its the end of quarter 1. 

  • 29 Sep 2023 10:51 AM GMT

    Quarter 1:

    (IND 3-0 MAS)

    Navneet stick work makes it 3-0 in the as she gets the ball inside the circle and scores the net of Malaysia in quarter 1.

  • 29 Sep 2023 10:48 AM GMT

    Quarter 1:

    (IND 2-0 MAS)

    Deep Grace scores her first goal in the evening to give India its second goal.

  • 29 Sep 2023 10:46 AM GMT

    Quarter 1:

    (IND 1-0 MAS)

    Monika scores for India at the 7th minutes as she scores the goal but Malaysia keeper misses it.

  • 29 Sep 2023 10:45 AM GMT

    Match begins! (IND 0-0)

    India begins their play against Malaysia game at the women's Prelimanary pool A game.

