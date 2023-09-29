Asian Games 2023, IND-W vs MAS-W Women’s Hockey live: Match begins
Catch the live updates of IND-W vs MAS-W Women’s Hockey live here
CHENNAI: Women in blue will kick off their campaign at the Preliminary Women’s Pool A in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, against Malaysia at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium on Friday.
Earlier, Indian team defeated Singapore (13-0) at the Preliminary women’s Pool A in Men’s Hockey here on Tuesday.
Live Updates
- 29 Sep 2023 10:59 AM GMT
Quarter 2:
(IND 4-0 MAS)
Classic work by Udita lets Malaysia defend from scoring a goal and maintaining its pace in the game.
- 29 Sep 2023 10:56 AM GMT
Quarter 2 begins:
(IND 4-0 MAS)
India tries to score almost where Salima finds to score against Malaysia's net in the D box.
- 29 Sep 2023 10:54 AM GMT
Quarter 1:
(IND 4-0 MAS)
Another goal for Team India as Neha shoots the goal in the game against Malaysia, remains goalless where referee blows the whistle and its the end of quarter 1.
- 29 Sep 2023 10:51 AM GMT
Quarter 1:
(IND 3-0 MAS)
Navneet stick work makes it 3-0 in the as she gets the ball inside the circle and scores the net of Malaysia in quarter 1.
- 29 Sep 2023 10:48 AM GMT
Quarter 1:
(IND 2-0 MAS)
Deep Grace scores her first goal in the evening to give India its second goal.
- 29 Sep 2023 10:46 AM GMT
Quarter 1:
(IND 1-0 MAS)
Monika scores for India at the 7th minutes as she scores the goal but Malaysia keeper misses it.
- 29 Sep 2023 10:45 AM GMT
Match begins! (IND 0-0)
India begins their play against Malaysia game at the women's Prelimanary pool A game.