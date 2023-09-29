Asian Games 2023, IND vs TPE Men’s doubles live: TPE wins the first set against IND (1-0)

CHENNAI: India is set to face Chinese Taipei in Men’s Doubles finals at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Tennis Centre Centre Court here on Friday.

Earlier, India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni defeated South Korea's Soonwoo Kwon and Seongchan Hong to advance to the final at Hangzhou on Thursday.

However, the Indian pair were quick to bounce back as the duo won all the points in the 10-point-tie-breaker to advance to the final.