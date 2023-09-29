Asian Games 2023, IND vs TPE Men’s doubles live: TPE wins the first set against IND (1-0)
The Indian contingent had previously bagged five gold medals in men's doubles event at the Asian Games.
CHENNAI: India is set to face Chinese Taipei in Men’s Doubles finals at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Tennis Centre Centre Court here on Friday.
Earlier, India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni defeated South Korea's Soonwoo Kwon and Seongchan Hong to advance to the final at Hangzhou on Thursday.
However, the Indian pair were quick to bounce back as the duo won all the points in the 10-point-tie-breaker to advance to the final.
Live Updates
- 29 Sep 2023 3:22 AM GMT
(IND 5-4 TPE)
On the line, TPE has a double break point 40 points where IND scores 30 points but Jason Jung with his final serve leads TPE with another point in the game.
- 29 Sep 2023 3:17 AM GMT
(IND 4-4 TPE)
Lighting reflexes from Jason Jung leads the game with 40 points for TPE and secures a point in the second set.
- 29 Sep 2023 3:15 AM GMT
(IND 4-3 TPE)
Game equalizes for both teams with 15-15 points where IND leads the point and moves into game point but TPE scores back but a serve from IND brings a point for them.
- 29 Sep 2023 3:11 AM GMT
(IND 3-3 TPE)
TPE fights back and gets their point in the game against IND in the second set.
- 29 Sep 2023 3:08 AM GMT
(IND 3-2 TPE)
Ramkumar Ramanathan's powerful forehand gives India a point against TPE.
- 29 Sep 2023 3:06 AM GMT
(IND 2-2 TPE)
India scores the point following TPE equalizes the point 30-30. Its a game point, as TPE leads the game with 40 points and gets a point in the game.
- 29 Sep 2023 3:00 AM GMT
(IND 2-1 TPE)
Its game point for India, India wins a point against TPE.
- 29 Sep 2023 2:59 AM GMT
(IND 1-1 TPE)
TPE scores back in the game and equalizes the score with IND.
- 29 Sep 2023 2:57 AM GMT
Set 2 begins
(IND 1-0 TPE)
As each team scores 40 points, India gets an advantage and sores the first point against TPE.
- 29 Sep 2023 2:48 AM GMT
Set 1: (IND 1-0 TPE)
TPE's Yu Hsiou Hsu serves the first serve and takes the match winning the first set against India. (IND 4-6 TPE)