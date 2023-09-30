Asian games 2023, IND vs PAK Squash Men's Team Gold Medal Match final live: Pakistan wins first match against India (3-0)
Catch the live updates of IND vs PAK Squash Men's Team Gold Medal Match final here
CHENNAI: India's Mahesh Mangaonkar plays Pakistan's Nasir Iqbal in the Match 1 Asian Games 2022 in the Gold medal match at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Squash Court 1 on Saturday.
Live Updates
- 30 Sep 2023 8:28 AM GMT
Match 2
Game 1 (IND 5- 8 PAK)
Pakistan levels ups the score 6-5 against India.
- 30 Sep 2023 8:24 AM GMT
Match 2
Game 1 (IND 4- 4 PAK)
Saurav Ghosal levels up the game with Pakistan's Muhammad Asim Khan 4-4 in the game 1.
- 30 Sep 2023 8:11 AM GMT
(IND 2- 11 PAK)
Game 3
Pakistan's Nasir Iqbal wins the third game also against India's Mahesh Mangaonkar.
- 30 Sep 2023 8:04 AM GMT
(IND 1- 6 PAK)
Game 3
India and Pakistan intenses as each player looks for the point but Pakistan leads the game.
- 30 Sep 2023 7:59 AM GMT
(IND 3- 10 PAK)
Game 2
Its game point where Pakistan still leads as he moves around the ball against Mahesh winning the game 2.
- 30 Sep 2023 7:57 AM GMT
(IND 2- 8 PAK)
Game 2
Nasir Iqbal takes the lead in the game where he plays well but India's Mahesh fights back scores 2 points.
- 30 Sep 2023 7:49 AM GMT
Match begins
Game 1: (IND 8 - 11)
Mahesh Mangaonkar begins the game against Nasir Iqbal in the gold medal match as they take the lead in the game 1.