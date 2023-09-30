Begin typing your search...

Asian games 2023, IND vs PAK Squash Men's Team Gold Medal Match final live: Pakistan wins first match against India (3-0)

Catch the live updates of IND vs PAK Squash Men's Team Gold Medal Match final here

30 Sep 2023 7:45 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-30 08:28:43  )
Asian games 2023, IND vs PAK Squash Mens Team Gold Medal Match final live: Pakistan wins first match against India (3-0)
IND VS PAK: Saurav Ghosal and Muhammad Asim Khan play Match 2 (Screengrab)

CHENNAI: India's Mahesh Mangaonkar plays Pakistan's Nasir Iqbal in the Match 1 Asian Games 2022 in the Gold medal match at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Squash Court 1 on Saturday.

Live Updates

2023-09-30 07:45:00
  • 30 Sep 2023 8:28 AM GMT

    Match 2

    Game 1 (IND 5- 8 PAK)

    Pakistan levels ups the score 6-5 against India.



  • 30 Sep 2023 8:24 AM GMT

    Match 2

    Game 1 (IND 4- 4 PAK)

    Saurav Ghosal levels up the game with Pakistan's Muhammad Asim Khan 4-4 in the game 1.



  • 30 Sep 2023 8:11 AM GMT

    (IND 2- 11 PAK)

    Game 3

    Pakistan's Nasir Iqbal wins the third game also against India's Mahesh Mangaonkar.


  • 30 Sep 2023 8:04 AM GMT

    (IND 1- 6 PAK)

    Game 3

    India and Pakistan intenses as each player looks for the point but Pakistan leads the game.


  • 30 Sep 2023 7:59 AM GMT

    (IND 3- 10 PAK)

    Game 2

    Its game point where Pakistan still leads as he moves around the ball against Mahesh winning the game 2. 



  • 30 Sep 2023 7:57 AM GMT

    (IND 2- 8 PAK)

    Game 2

    Nasir Iqbal takes the lead in the game where he plays well but India's Mahesh fights back scores 2 points.



  • 30 Sep 2023 7:49 AM GMT

    Match begins

    Game 1: (IND 8 - 11)

    Mahesh Mangaonkar begins the game against Nasir Iqbal in the gold medal match as they take the lead in the game 1.

Online Desk

