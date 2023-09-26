Begin typing your search...
Asian Games 2023, IND vs PAK Mixed doubles live: Match begins
Catch the live updates of India vs Pakistan's Mixed doubles’s Tennis here
CHENNAI: India is set to face Pakistan in Mixed Doubles Round 2 Match 1 at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Tennis Centre Centre Court here on Tuesday.
Live Updates
2023-09-26 10:38:51
- 26 Sep 2023 10:54 AM GMT
SET 1 (IND 3-0 PAK)
India strikes back and scores 40 points against Pakistan in the game.
- 26 Sep 2023 10:51 AM GMT
SET 1 (IND 2-0)
India makes an error and Pakistan gets 15 points in the game.
- 26 Sep 2023 10:48 AM GMT
Set 1 (IND 2-0 PAK)
India dominates and takes over the game whereas Pakistan tries to score back.
- 26 Sep 2023 10:46 AM GMT
Set 1 (IND 1- 0 PAK)
India scores 15 points against Pakistan in the first set
- 26 Sep 2023 10:44 AM GMT
Match begins! (IND 0-0 PAK)
India's Ankita and Yuki begins their game against Pakistan's Ibrahim and Aqeel in the set one of the game.
