Asian Games 2023, IND vs PAK Men’s Hockey live: Match begins
CHENNAI: Men in blue will kick off their campaign at the Preliminary Men’s Pool A in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, against Pakistan at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium on Saturday after a remarkable 16-1 win against Singapore.
India’s next match is played on 2nd October 2023, India vs Bangladesh.
Live Updates
- 30 Sep 2023 1:07 PM GMT
(IND 2-0 PAK)
Quarter 1
India still in the lead against Pakistan in Pool A game.
- 30 Sep 2023 1:01 PM GMT
(IND 2-0 PAK)
Quarter 1
Indian Captain scores another goal for Team India against Pakistan.
- 30 Sep 2023 12:53 PM GMT
Match 1 (IND 1-0 PAK)
Quarter 1
An opportunity for India as Mandeep Singh scores the first goal of the game as his strength on the ball leads Pakistan in quarter 1.
- 30 Sep 2023 12:52 PM GMT
Match 1 (IND 0-0 PAK)
Quarter 1
Beautiful dribbling by Indian captain in Pakistan D misses it as Pakistan defends the strike.
- 30 Sep 2023 12:45 PM GMT
Lineups are out