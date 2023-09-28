Asian Games 2023, IND vs KSA men's football live: Match begins
Indian national team to play its first pre-quarterfinal in 13 years at the Asian Games 2022
CHENNAI: The Indian men’s national football team, led by Sunil Chhetri, will go all guns blazing against Saudi Arabia, in the round of 16 match of the 19th Asian Games at the Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou on Thursday.
India has played three matches, losing against China (1-5), winning against Bangladesh (1-0), and settling for a draw against Myanmar (1-1).
Live Updates
- 28 Sep 2023 11:53 AM GMT
(IND 0-0 KSA)
Another miss for Saudi Arabia
Saudi's Musab Fahad Midfielder tries to score the goal against India but its off the bar.
- 28 Sep 2023 11:51 AM GMT
(IND 0-0 KSA)
In the 18th minute of the game, Saudi's Mohammed Waheeb tries to carry the ball from the midfield but he is surrounded by Indian players misses the goal.
- 28 Sep 2023 11:47 AM GMT
(IND 0-0 KSA)
Chhetri wins the ball on the right, dribbles and manages to get the ball and shoots, but the keeper saves it.
- 28 Sep 2023 11:45 AM GMT
Match begins (IND 0-0 KSA)
India gets the ball rolling, playing from left to right while Saudi Arabia starts from the other side.
- 28 Sep 2023 11:43 AM GMT
Match lineups