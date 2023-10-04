Asian Games 2023, IND vs INA Archery Recurve Mixed Team quarterfinal live: Indonesia secures win over India (5-4)
Indonesia wins 5-4 and reaches the recurve mixed team semifinals
CHENNAI: India's Atanu Das and Ankita Bhakat will kick off their campaign at the Recurve Mixed Team Quarterfinal in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, against Indonesia's Diananda Choirunisaand Riau Ega Agatha at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre Final Field on Wednesday.
Live Updates
- 4 Oct 2023 6:40 AM GMT
End of live updates
- 4 Oct 2023 6:40 AM GMT
(IND 19-20 INA)
INA wins!!
Shoot off
As the match was on tie, shoot off begins as both the teams levels the score but Indonesia wins the game by a point.
- 4 Oct 2023 6:36 AM GMT
(IND 34-40 INA)
Set 4
Indonesia wins the set and moves to shoot off game against India.
- 4 Oct 2023 6:35 AM GMT
(IND 16-20 INA)
Set 3
Indonesia leads the game where India is four point away in set 3.
- 4 Oct 2023 6:32 AM GMT
(IND 38-35 INA)
Set 3
India pair leads the game against Indonesia duo and wins the set 3.
- 4 Oct 2023 6:30 AM GMT
(IND 10-19 INA)
Set 3
Game begins as Indonesia quickly takes a jump to lead the game.
- 4 Oct 2023 6:28 AM GMT
(IND 35-36 INA)
Set 2
Indonesia pair leads the game in set 2 against India duo.
- 4 Oct 2023 6:24 AM GMT
(IND 36-35 INA)
Match begins!
Set 1
India begins their play in the game with Indonesia leading but India takes it forward to square the game 35-35 but India leads and wins the first set.