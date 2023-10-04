Asian games 2023, IND vs HKG Squash Men's Singles Semifinal 2 live: India beats Hong Kong (3-0)
Saurav beats Henry 3 - 0 (11-2, 11-1, 11-6)
CHENNAI: India's Saurav Ghosal plays Hong Kong's Chi Hin Henry Leung in the Men's Singles semi-final 2 Asian Games 2022 at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Squash Court 1 on Wednesday.
- 4 Oct 2023 10:46 AM GMT
- 4 Oct 2023 10:43 AM GMT
(IND 11-6 HKG)
Game 3
Its a match point where Saurav glories and wins the match against Hong Kong.
- 4 Oct 2023 10:39 AM GMT
(IND 8-5 HKG)
Game 3
Hong Kong scores back but India still in the lead in game 3.
- 4 Oct 2023 10:37 AM GMT
(IND 7-4 HKG)
Game 3
Saurav takes a lead in the game against Hong Kong.
- 4 Oct 2023 10:31 AM GMT
(IND 0-1 HKG)
Game 3
Game sets really for India as Saurav plays well and begins the play but Henry Leung Chi-hin makes a point in game 3.
- 4 Oct 2023 10:29 AM GMT
(IND 11-1 HKG)
Game 2
Saurav dominates and wins another comfortable game 2 against Hong Kong.
- 4 Oct 2023 10:25 AM GMT
(IND 6-1 HKG)
Game 2
Saurav speeds to a 4 point lead in the game.
- 4 Oct 2023 10:23 AM GMT
(IND 2-1 HKG)
Game 2
Good point from Henry Leung Chi-hin as he scores point but Saurav leads with a point difference.
- 4 Oct 2023 10:20 AM GMT
(IND 11-2 HKG)
Game 1
End of Game 1, Saurav wins the game 1 against Hong Kong.
- 4 Oct 2023 10:17 AM GMT
(IND 9-2 HKG)
Game 1
Saurav leads the game with his shots against his opponent Henry Leung Chi-hin.