Asian games 2023, IND vs HKG Squash Men's Singles Semifinal 2 live: India beats Hong Kong (3-0)

Saurav beats Henry 3 - 0 (11-2, 11-1, 11-6)

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|4 Oct 2023 10:03 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-10-04 10:46:02  )
Asian games 2023, IND vs HKG Squash Mens Singles Semifinal 2 live: India beats Hong Kong (3-0)
Saurav Ghoshal wins the game against Hong Kong (Screengrab) 

CHENNAI: India's Saurav Ghosal plays Hong Kong's Chi Hin Henry Leung in the Men's Singles semi-final 2 Asian Games 2022 at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Squash Court 1 on Wednesday.

Live Updates

2023-10-04 10:03:55
Online Desk

