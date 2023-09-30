Asian Games 2023, IND vs CHN Women’s doubles quarterfinal 4 TT live: India beats China (3-1)
Catch the live updates of India vs China women’s doubles quarterfinal 4 Table Tennis live
CHENNAI: India is set to face China in women’s Doubles quarterfinal 4 at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Gymnasium Table 1 on Saturday.
History is created as first-ever medal confirmed for India in women's doubles at Asiad.
Live Updates
- 30 Sep 2023 11:56 AM GMT
Game 4 (IND 11-9 CHN)
India wins!!
India’s Ayhika Mukherjee, Sutirtha Mukherjee defeated China's duo Chen Meng, Wang Yidi 3-1 to enter the women’s doubles semifinal.
- 30 Sep 2023 11:51 AM GMT
Game 4 (IND 10-9 CHN)
China duo score back with serves against India but India still leads the game.
- 30 Sep 2023 11:48 AM GMT
Game 4 (IND 8-4 CHN)
India takes the lead where Ayika, Sutirtha Mukerjee scores points against China's duo Meng and Yidi.
- 30 Sep 2023 11:43 AM GMT
Match begins!
(IND 2-1 CHN)
India leads in game 1,2 against China where they score 11-5, 11,5 but in game 3 China takes the lead but India still leads the game 5-11.