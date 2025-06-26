Asiad Medallist Anush Retires Horse Sir Caramello

NEW DELHI: Indian equestrian Anush Agarwalla on Thursday announced the retirement of his long-time horse Sir Caramello with whom he competed at the Paris Olympics.

The 25-year-old Agarwalla had become the first rider from India to compete in the Dressage event at the Olympic Games.

They had finished ninth in Group E in Paris, missing out on making the medal round.

"Thank you Sir Caramello for being more than just a horse for me - my partner, my strength, and most importantly, my friend," Agarwalla wrote on social media in an emotional post.

"You carried not only my dreams, but the dreams of an entire nation. Because of you, I believed in myself. Because of you, India stood tall at the Olympics. You lit the Olympic fire in countless young equestrians. Always remember- you changed everything for me. Now it's your time to relax, enjoy, and let me spoil you for the rest of your life. Happy retirement Caramello!"

Agarwalla had won a gold medal in the team event and a bronze medal in the individual event in dressage at the 2022 Asian Games.