Asia Cup: Bangladesh win toss, elect to bat first against Sri Lanka

PALLEKELE [Sri Lanka]: Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in their Asia Cup campaign opener at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Both teams would be looking to kick off their campaign with a victory on the board on a surface that is likely to work in favour of the batter.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan said at the time of toss, "We will bat first. Looks to me a dry wicket, hopefully we can put the runs on the board. We know Sri Lanka are a very good team, we have to be at our best in batting, bowling and fielding. We have got three seamers and three spinners in our squad."

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka said at the time of the toss, "We would have liked to bat first but it is a good toss to lose with rain around. The wicket should also assist us under lights. Even though we have four key players injured, the bases are well covered. Generally, I expect some turn here because there’s a bit of tear in these wickets. Very much excited. We have six batters, two all-rounders and three genuine bowlers. Matheesha."

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana.